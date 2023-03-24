Bafana Bafana were punished for failing to capitalise on a two-goal lead at halftime in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia on Friday at the Orlando Stadium.

The South Africans got off to a flying start when Lyle Foster opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first 10 minutes of the game. He doubled the score in the 22nd minute.

Tonia Tisdell came off the bench to pull one back for Liberia in the 68th minute before Mohammed Sangare silenced the home crowd with a stunning strike in stoppage time to make it 2-All.

This result means that the South Africans must win when they visit the Lone Stars in Monrovia on Tuesday night.

Bafana Bafana are second in Group K with one point, level with third-placed Liberia, while Morocco have already qualified for the AFCON after bagging six points in the first two games.