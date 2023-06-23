The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer, asexual (LGBTIQA) community is reeling from shock following the death of a 17-year-old gay person at a village outside Giyani in Limpopo.

Bruce Shaba apparently committed suicide due to alleged bullying and discrimination by some family and community members.

Police say he was found hanging on the roof of a house earlier this week. His death happens at a time when the LGBTIQA community is celebrating June as pride month.

Members of the gay community in Giyani, Clinton Sithole and Adam Mhlongo, say there is hate and discrimination towards the LGBTIQA community.

“The community is hurt and disappointed at what happened to the boy. I was very lucky to cross paths with him a while back. It’s a struggle. We are still fighting for the rights. As gay people, we are not safe. Our own community, discrimination and bullying has become our daily bread and butter.”

The mother of the 17-year-old has expressed shock at the death of her son.

Police have opened an inquest docket after the body was found. The bereaved mother says there are more questions than answers.

“The news came to me that my son committed suicide. He was told to leave where he was staying. I have a lot of questions that I would ask him if he was here. They told me he committed suicide. How can he commit suicide? Something is fishy. I don’t understand, I’m shocked.”

International Pride Month highlights complexities facing LGBTQIA+ community: