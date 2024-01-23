Lead investigator to continue testimony on Meyiwa ‘contract killing’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, is set to continue his testimony at the High Court in Pretoria.

The trial involves five men accused of the 2014 murder of the South African soccer star at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s parents’ home in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

Gininda has faced cross-examination during the trial within a trial, where the defence is challenging the admissibility of confession statements allegedly made by some of the accused.

In his testimony, Gininda stated that Meyiwa’s death was not the result of a robbery gone wrong but rather a contract killing.

According to Gininda, the investigation led to the conclusion that the soccer star was the victim of a contractual assassination or hit, challenging the initial perception of a robbery.

He revealed that the accused individuals before the court are alleged to be “izinkabi” or assassins, known for their involvement in taxi wars.

Gininda’s testimony provides crucial insights into the nature of Meyiwa’s murder, shifting the narrative from a random act of violence to a targeted and premeditated killing.

Adv Thulani Mngomezulu says he is ready and “emotionally ready” to proceed with cross-examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda when the #SenzoMeyiwatrial resumes this morning. The trial was postponed last year when Adv Mngomezulu told the court he wasn’t feeling. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/39SC27BuVD — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) January 22, 2024