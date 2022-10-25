Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe says the law should take its course after a learner allegedly stabbed his teacher to death in Soutpan.

The Kagisano Combined School learner stabbed 35-year-old Matefo Mphosela, who had adopted him under the Education Department’s learner support programme.

The two reportedly lived together. The circumstances leading to the stabbing remain unknown. Mphosela’s death comes just days before the 2022 matric final exams begin.

Makgoe says they are waiting for the outcome of police investigations.

He says, “So what exactly happened there I think it’s a matter of what the police are investigating, don’t worry about what people are saying on the ground. You know when something like this happens especially when it’s a woman involved, people always make assumptions. We are saying don’t make assumptions. Even if those useless assumptions were right, there is nobody who’s got a right to kill another person.”

Makgoe visited the school on Monday.

Today, I visited Kagisano Combined School, in Soutpan, to convey a message of condolences to the learners, teachers and the community following the passing away of the grade 12 physical science teacher, Ms Matefo Mphosela who was last week stabbed to death — MEC Tate Makgoe (@MECTateMakgoe) October 24, 2022

Shock

The community of Soutpan is still reeling in shock following the stabbing of the educator.

Witnesses say they are still traumatised.

“We are hurt because she worked for a long time in the community of Ikgomotseng. She was teaching our children a lot, encouraging them to learn. We are hurt, we didn’t expect to see what happened. We are grateful to our nurses who rushed to assist, they tried,” said one witness.

“It’s a great grief, the education department has lost someone great. I saw the learners crying in the morning at the secondary schol,” said another witness.

