Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, has described the late veteran spokesperson, Ronnie Mamoepa as a hard worker and someone who is deserving of being honoured at Freedom Park.

Mamoepa passed away in July 2017 after serving in government communications for many years.

Mashatile has delivered a keynote address on behalf of cabinet in recognition of Mamoepa’s work and legacy.

The ceremony took place at Freedom Park, south of Pretoria.

Mashatile pays tribute to Ronnie Mamoepa during foundation launch:



Mashatile says Mamoepa was never tired of working.

“The Wall of Names at Freedom Park will bear the name of Mamoepa. The Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation will also unveil its key educational and social initiatives that aim to make a positive impact on disadvantaged communities in South Africa during the ceremony,” says Mashatile.

Video: Ronnie Mamoepa Foundation hosts an official commemoration in his honour: