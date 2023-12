Reading Time: < 1 minute

On this day, ten years ago, the late former president Nelson Mandela passed away. Deputy President Paul Mashatile has paid tribute to him.

Mashatile delivered his first annual address to the NCOP. This year’s theme and discussion will center on speeding up the delivery of social services, improving safety and advancing economic reforms for the sake of the general public’s economic recovery.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads Mandela Day celebrations in Soweto: