Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s Christmas message

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has conceded that government should do more to deliver basic services to South Africans. The country has seen a number of service delivery protests over the years as residents lament a lack of services in various areas. However, Mashatile says there has been an improvement in the quality of life of South Africans.

He was speaking in his Christmas message.

“We have accelerated the provision of social services over the past few years by investing in education, healthcare, housing, water and sanitation amongst other things. We have seen improvements in access to education with six out of 10 children aged four years having access to early childhood development, secondary education rates have doubled. Disability prevalence has decreased from 7.4 percent to 6 percent between 2011 to 2022. Over 82. 4-percent of households now have access to piped water and electricity has increased to 94.7-percent of residents.”

The Deputy President also had a message for families and friends over this festive season.

He says, “This holiday season, united in our diversity offers us the opportunity to spend time with families and friends, to rest, create memories and foster lasting connections that will carry us beyond the festive season and into the new year.”

Mashatile’s Christmas message below:

Meanwhile, some Members of Parliament say despite the numerous challenges the country has faced throughout the year, there is hope for South Africans in 2024.

Some highlighted the importance of sharing during the festive season. National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has this message on Christmas eve.

“Let us also work hard in our neighbourhoods so that nobody goes hungry during this period. We know the problems that will continue to confront in society, we must be of help wherever we can do the best possible wherever we are located in the country so that with the rest of our neighbourhoods in the region, this period becomes a restful one and we insisted and wish for peace elsewhere and use whatever energy and force we can manage for reasonableness.”

Messages from the National Assembly: