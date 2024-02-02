DA claims it has evidence to support allegations against Mashatile

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has gathered solid evidence to support the corruption allegations levelled against Deputy President Paul Mashatile. This is after the party called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against Mashatile based on reports on the allegations.

DA leader in Gauteng, Solly Msimanga says they have been asking Ramaphosa for some time to investigate Mashatile and have him appear before the Parliament Ethics Committee.

He says the DA will get to the bottom of this.

“We have been asking questions in the legislature, so there is more information that is also emanating from questions that we have been asking and the answers that we have been getting. Some of them are incriminating answers, there’s information that has gone from the News24 about the funds companies that have gotten so called loans from GPS, with information that emanates from questions we have asked. And there’s other things that have been followed up, contracts relating to houses that were never built while he was still the MEC here in Gauteng amongst others. We now want for the President to assign the SIU to look into it.”

The party handed over a dossier on Mashatile to President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier today.

The DA says it expects President Ramaphosa to remove Mashatile from his cabinet in his State of the Nation Address next week. Failure of which, these are the steps they say they will take.

“We will lay criminal charges against Paul Mashatile, using the information collated in the dossier of which President Ramaphosa is now in possession, to make the case for Mashatile’s immediate investigation and prosecution; and we will file an Executive Members’ Ethics Act complaint against Mashatile for his violation of the Executive Ethics Code,” says the party in a statement.