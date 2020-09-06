It has been five weeks since Williams was shot in the head while watching TV during a service delivery protest in the town.

The community of Laingville in St Helena Bay on the Cape West Coast is demanding that the local police commander step down from his position for failing to act in the murder of nine-year-old Leo Williams.

It has been five weeks since Williams was shot in the head while watching TV during a service delivery protest in the town.

No one has been arrested for the incident but the community says it has video footage of police officers shooting randomly into homes on that fateful day.

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), is investigating the incident.

Community members held a peaceful march to the local police station on Saturday under the hashtag- JUSTICE-FOR-LEO and they handed over a memorandum of demands.

Community leader Thyrone Williams says they want those responsible to be brought to book.

“We had a peaceful march for justice for Leo and also, we handed over a memorandum to the local police so we are demanding our local station commander to step down because he refused to work with the community. The march was peaceful there was no violence whatsoever.”