KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has denied allegations that the provincial government spent millions of rands on the funeral of the late kwaito artist, Mandlenkosi Maphumulo, famously known as Mampintsha.

She called the allegations baseless. This as a message, purported to be from South Africa’s high commissioner in India, S’bu Ndebele, is doing the rounds on social media that the provincial government spent R50 million on the funeral.

The Premier issued a statement a week ago that the province and eThekwini municipality would meet Mampintsha’s family halfway in covering the funeral costs.

Dube-Ncube says government spent R220 000 on the funeral.

“As government we only contributed R170 000 as the office of the Premier, as well as R50 000 from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. And we have invoices, we have documents to prove that and we can give a breakdown on where that particular amount was spent. We want to send that message to everyone, let’s not spoil the good farewell that was given to our artist.”

