Multi-award winning Durban-based musician, Mandlenkosi Maphumulo, popularly known as Mampintsha has died. Record label West Ink has confirmed that he died in a Durban hospital on Saturday morning.

Earlier this week, another record label Afrotainment confirmed that the musician had suffered a stroke after returning from a performance with Big Nuz.

At the time, the record label said he was receiving treatment. West Ink says the family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

💔😢 Rest in Peace Mampintsha mfowethu pic.twitter.com/QJVO4KsU8m — Makoya Bearings (@DJTira) December 24, 2022