Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the funeral service of musician Mandla Maphumulo, known by the stage name Mampintsha.

The artist’s funeral service will be held at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Friday.

It is expeced to start at 10am.

The 40-year-old Mampintsha passed away in a hospital last weekend.

These fans say they will not only miss the icon for his music but also for his bubbly nature.

“I will miss Mamphitsha for his band, his music, I was his biggest fan. I am not well since he left. I was also a dancer, his dance moves inspired me. I had a dream that one day I will be part of his dancers. He was the kind of the person that was able to crack jokes and his jokes were healing. As the youth, we were really inspired by him. We looked up to him. We have lost a grate icon. I will remember him for his bubbly nature. We will miss him,” add some of the fans.

Big Nuz legacy

Meanwhile, the only surviving member of the Kwaito group Big Nuz – Mzi Mkhwanazi – popularly known as “Danger” – says it is very painful to lose group members.

He promises to keep the group’s legacy alive following the death of Mandla Maphumulo.

Big Nuz originally comprised the late Sibusiso Khomo known as R-Mashesha, Mampintsha and Danger. Danger says he will forever honour the late group members.

“It is painful that my fellow group members are all gone. First, it was R Mashesha. Now it Mapintsha. I’m still in shock. I also want to thank my fellow musicians for their support. But I want to say that Big Nuz’s legacy will live on, it belongs to the fans.”

A memorial service was help for the musician on Thursday.

Memorial Service for the late award-winning artist Mampintsha