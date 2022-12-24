KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has sent her condolences to the family of artist Mandla Maphumulo, who was popularly known as Mampintsha. He died this morning in a Durban hospital.

Record label Afrotainment confirmed in a statement this week that he had suffered a stroke a week ago, shortly after returning from a performance with Big Nuz.

Dube-Ncube says the entertainment industry is poorer with Maphumulo’s sudden passing. She says he put KwaZulu-Natal on the entertainment map with his music and recording label, West Ink Records, that produced Babes Wodumo and Destruction Boyz, among other artists.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Amanda Bani-Mapena has praised the legacy that Maphumulo leaves behind.

The department’s Nathi Olifant says they are deeply saddened by the loss of an artists who was born and bred in the province.

“Mampintsha was an immensely talented young man who rose from the township of Umlazi and defied many odds to become one of the country’s foremost musical figures. Together they proved that the person’s home background need not really matter how far they go with life and that with hard work only the sky is the limit.”