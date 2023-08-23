The African National Congress (ANC) leadership in KwaZulu-Natal says senior party leaders will be roped in to assist the party to campaign for next year’s general elections.

They include Zweli Mkhize, Mike Mabuyakhulu and Senzo Mchunu.

The issue was discussed when the party secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, met with the provincial leaders last week.

At a media briefing in Durban, ANC Provincial Secretary, Bheki Mtolo, explained the party’s plans ahead of the elections.

“The deployment of the senior leadership in KZN is a good thing because it is expanding our human resource capacity. I am provincial secretary, but do I have the same experience as Zweli Mkhize? No. Zweli Mkhize ran elections in 1994. When you are elected and you are complemented, it is a good thing. Now they have sent a lot of leaders, Mike Mabuyakhulu, Senzo Mchunu, Bheki Cele, Blade Nzimande and mam Nkosazana (Dlamini-Zuma).”

Earlier this month, the ANC said that now that it has held conferences of its structures, it has set its sights on campaigning for an outright win come next year’s elections.

VIDEO | ANC sets ball rolling for 2024 elections: