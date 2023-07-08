The African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi says they are putting measures in place to ensure that they retain the province in next year’s elections.

Gauteng is expected to unveil a plan in which vehicles will be used to launch the election campaign.

The ANC is this weekend holding a National Executive Committee meeting in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The meeting will take stock of the electoral promises the party made in its 2019 elections manifesto.

Lesufi says they have declared what he calls ‘a war’ as they begin their fight back campaign.

“All of us collectively agreed on the path that we’ve taken, so there’s no single institution or structure that has spoken against any decision that we’ve taken including our national leadership. You’re quite aware that there’s a coalition document that was presented and that coalition document has been followed to the latter by Gauteng.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: