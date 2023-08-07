The Correctional Services department says inmates are being moved to safe zone inside the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, following a fire.

Fire fighters managed to put out the fire which affected the kitchen, maintenance section and two blocks housing inmates.

Department spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo says more details will be revealed in due course.

“At this stage we can confirm that it is the kitchen, maintenance and two blocks been the green and yellow centre been affected. Inmates are being moved to a safe zone inside the facility. More that is critical at this stage is to protect life and ensuring that fire is extinguished completely.”

