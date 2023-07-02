Former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela has joined Swallows FC as head coach of the Soweto club.

The 56-year-old Komphela joined Sundowns in 2020 as senior coach and worked alongside Manqoba Mngqithi and Thulani Mokwena.

Komphela was promoted to become assistant coach at Sundowns when Mokwena was named as sole coach last year. Komphela was assisted by former caretaker coach Musa Nyatama, and second assistant coach Ditheko Mototo.

Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has wished Komphela well after serving the club with loyalty and devotion for the past three years.