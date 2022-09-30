Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says history will count for nothing when his side takes on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN 8 first leg semi-final match at the Orlando stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Sundowns have been totally dominant over Pirates in the last two seasons, scoring a whopping 14 goals and only conceding two in the process.

Pirates will be looking to win the MTN 8 for the second time in three seasons. Pirates are a much-improved team compared to last season.

They have been solid in defence despite not scoring much themselves.

Riveiro says, “The past two seasons will not play on Saturday, past is past, it has gone. We try to look for the future with optimism and positivity understanding that this is a different story, a different book and we have a chance to write our own history. That’s what we are trying to do in every game.”

The Buccaneers are second on the log behind Sundowns who are also the reigning MTN 8 champions. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes his team will win if they bring their A game to the Orlando Stadium.

“We always go to a match to win that’s the advantage we have as a team. We put our best foot forward, we are not going to sit back and watch them play. We are not going to Orlando to come back with a draw and try and win in the second leg, we are too experienced in that space of two matches. If we bring our A game and match the hunger, I think our quality will prevail.”

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs will host AmaZulu in the other MTN 8 first leg semi-final at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says they will be looking to score two goals and not concede any.

“We have to make sure that we don’t concede and that we have to score at least two goals that will give us better opportunities when we go to the second leg, so that we put them under pressure they will be forced to come at us and that will give us more opportunity to find more spaces in the second leg when we attack.”

Both matches will kick-off at 3:30pm. The second legs will be played on the 22nd and 23rd of October.

VIDEO | Preview of the MTN8 semi-finals with two football legends:

