Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the nominations and winners list once again after completing a domestic treble. The 2021/2022 PSL Awards are held virtually for the third consecutive season due to the impact of Covid -19.

Premiership top goal scorer Peter Shalulile walks away with the two big scalps of the night after being named the PSL Footballer of the Season and PSL Player’s Player of the season respectively.

Shalulile is also awarded the Golden Boot after netting 23 goals in the DSTV premiership.

Amongst other big winners of the night, Andile Jali has secured the Nedbank Cup Player of the Season, MTN 8 Last Man standing and the PSL Midfielder of the season.

Mamelodi Sundowns’s pair of coaches Rhulani Mokoena and Manqoba Mngqithi secure the PSL Coach of the Season Award.