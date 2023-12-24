Sundowns drop points following goalless draw with Cape Town City

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mamelodi Sundowns FC have dropped points for the first time this season after 12 matches. This after they were held to a goalless draw by Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon in Cape Town.

The Brazilians remained on top of the log while City are in third position.

The festive spoils are shared! We end the game with a draw and remain unbeaten! ⚽️ Cape Town City 0️⃣➖0️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns #Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/REOCpmc1J4 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) December 24, 2023

The two teams have now met 19 times in the league, with Sundowns winning seven times, City winning six times and drawing six times.

Sundowns will meet Moroka Swallows on Wednesday while City will clash with Cape Town Spurs on New Year’s Eve.