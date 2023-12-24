sabc-plus-logo

Home

Sundowns drop points following goalless draw with Cape Town City

  • Mamelodi Sundowns' dressing room.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC-News-Sundowns-X@s=MASANDAWANA
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mamelodi Sundowns FC have dropped points for the first time this season after 12 matches. This after they were held to a goalless draw by Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon in Cape Town.

The Brazilians remained on top of the log while City are in third position.

The two teams have now met 19 times in the league, with Sundowns winning seven times, City winning six times and drawing six times.

Sundowns will meet Moroka Swallows on Wednesday while City will clash with Cape Town Spurs on New Year’s Eve.

 

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES