Sundowns beat TP Mazembe 1- NIL

Mamelodi Sundowns beat TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 1-NIL in the Caf Champions League final Group A match at the Lucas Moripe stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon.

The victory ensured that the Brazilians are Group winners with 13 points in six matches.

Both teams had already qualified for the quarterfinals prior to the match.

Sundowns had a superior head to head record in the last six matches between the two teams prior to this match.

The Brazilians won four times as opposed to their opponents who won twice, although the five-times champions Mazembe won the the previous encounter in Lubumbashi in the first Group A match.

The two former champions had already qualified for the quarterfinals with a game to spare, but the stakes were still high since they were both playing for the top position in the group.