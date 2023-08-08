Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, will lead a squad of 33 players to next month’s Rugby World Cup in France. Kolisi and flyhalf Handre Pollard have not featured in any of the Springboks’ matches this year due to injury, but both have been included.

The squad consists of 19 forwards and 14 backline players. And as with any squad announcement, there are those unfortunate ones who were left out.

The inclusion of Kolisi and Pollard came as no surprise.

The injured duo tasted success at a World Cup before and played pivotal roles in Japan four years ago. T

he 19/14 split between forwards and backs is an indication that the so-called Bomb Squad will be in operation again in France.

During their victorious World Cup campaign in Japan four years ago, then-coach Rassie Erasmus selected six forwards including a full front row and just two backline players on the bench in his match-day squads. And it worked like a bomb, especially in the set pieces.

There will be a send-off function for the Boks at OR Tambo International on Saturday. They then depart for the UK where they will play a further two warm-up matches against Wales on the 19th of this month and New Zealand at Twickenham in London six days later.