The Rugby Championship this year is a curtailed affair, it is primarily being used as preparation for the World Cup in September.

The matchday squad for Saturday’s test vs Australia will be announced on Tuesday, while another squad will start to depart for New Zealand to be ready for the second round against the All Blacks the following week.

Springbok center Andre Esterhuizen says that while the upcoming test is a steppingstone, it is important to give one hundred percent intensity.

“It’s a steppingstone, we need to move in the right direction, we need to get things right now for the end goal and at the moment we take it step by step. This is our main goal now the Rugby Championship and all our focus is on this and obviously we build through the year everybody is very excited, yeah excited to play again.”

The Rugby World Cup in France in September is the where the Springboks are headed but to get there they have to go through the Southern Hemisphere powerhouse teams of the Rugby Championship. Springbok assistant coach, Deon Davids says the Boks don’t entirely know what to expect from this Australian team.

“This is also going to be tricky for us in the sense that we haven’t seen Australia play, so we don’t exactly know what they are going to bring. So for us finding solutions on the run in terms of our execution is going to be very very important.”