King Misuzulu studying court judgment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini says he’s studying the recent judgment of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria which set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise him as the Zulu monarch.

King Misuzulu’s official coronation took place in October last year.

It followed the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in March, 2021.

The court ruled that Ramaphosa did not comply with legislation because he failed to set up a committee to investigate allegations that the identification of a successor was not done according to Zulu custom.

The court has ordered Ramaphosa to to appoint an investigating committee to probe the nomination process of King Misuzulu.

Meanwhile, Cultural Expert Professor Musa Xulu has expressed concern that the court ruling will further divide the royal family.

Xulu says the King and his half-brother, Prince Simakade Zulu, are at equal power as it stands.

“I think at the time, he thought that if we could move quickly to put in the next King, that would avoid disputes. But then of course now with the benefit of hindsight, maybe the process should have been slowed down,” adds Xulu.

“Because as I say the two candidates have legitimate plans to the throne and it should have been discussed in those meetings of the Zulu Royal Family, and [communicated] an outcome of the meetings,” adds Xulu.

The video below is discussing the court ruling: