Kimberley faces daytime water interruptions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some residents in Kimberley are set to experience water shortages from midday until 5pm, as the Sol Plaatje Municipality implements daytime water interruptions. The decision is attributed to low water levels at the municipality’s main reservoir, an ongoing challenge that has persisted for months.

Thabo Mothibi, spokesperson for the Sol Plaatje Municipality, emphasized the necessity of these interruptions, citing current difficulties in maintaining an uninterrupted water supply to Kimberley residents. Mothibi acknowledged the anticipated inconvenience but insisted that it is unavoidable given the circumstances.

He explained, “It is anticipated that daytime water supply interruptions would provide satisfactory results. Although there is an improvement in the reservoirs, 40% of the water in the tanks cannot be pumped out for supply due to the suction head on the pump.”

The municipality aims to restore water supply between 5pm and 9 pm, with indefinite nightly water supply interruptions still in place from 9pm to 5am.

This strategy aligns with ongoing recovery efforts to address the water supply challenges in the region.