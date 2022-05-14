A key state witness in the murder trial of soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, has reportedly passed away.

A police spokesperson has confirmed the death to the SABC, but has declined to provide any further information.

Brigadier Philani Ndlovu was the former provisional head of SAPS and one of the first at the scene of the fatal incident.

Meyiwa was shot in the chest during an alleged home invasion at the home of the mother of his then girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

The death comes just days after defence advocate, Malesela Teffo approached the courts to have the trial brought forward, claiming witnesses were in danger.

Five men are currently standing trial for Meyiwa’s death.

Ndlovu, a retired policeman, was mentioned during the testimony of the first state witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia.

He was part of the first forensic team to collect evidence from the Vosloorus home where the shooting occurred. During cross-examination Mosia told the court that he was briefed by Brigadier Ndlovu when he had arrived at the scene hours after the shooting.

Defence advocate, Malesela Teffo poked holes in Mosia’s testimony alleging that Brigadier Ndlovu had tampered with the crime scene ahead of Mosia’s arrival.

Ndlovu was expected to be called as a state witness to assist the court in establishing what exactly transpired on that fateful October evening.

The trial is expected to resume at the end of the month with Mosia being cross-examined by the defence for the fifth accused.

Trial proceedings below: