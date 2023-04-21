Police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that 10 people from the same family were killed in the early hours of Friday morning in Imbali township, outside Pietermaritzburg.

At this stage the motive for the killing is unknown. Police confirm that 10 people were shot and killed, and one child has been taken to the hospital.

Speaking to SABC News from the scene, Ward 11 councillor in the Umsunduzi municipality, Mabhungu Mkhize says, “A family was attacked while they were sleeping. It is alleged that three people entered the house and opened fire. It is alleged that they shoot people in different bedrooms.”