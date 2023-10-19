Jugdment expected in Malema firearm case dismissal

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Judgment in the application for the dismissal of the charges against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, is expected to be delivered today in the East London Magistrates’ Court in the Eastern Cape.

Charges against them relate to the discharging of a firearm at the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

The legal representatives of the accused brought the application after arguing that the state’s case had inconsistencies.

The accused argued that the evidence put forward by the state could not be relied on as none of the eyewitnesses at the celebrations had complained of any firearm being discharged.

Advocate Laurence Hodes, representing Malema, says the police members who were on stage at the event had not seen nor complained of the charge in question.

Advocate Shane Matthews added that the state did not provide witnesses to testify that Snyman was in possession of a loaded firearm or seen handing it to Malema.

The state opposed the application saying it has a strong case.

