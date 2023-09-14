The legal team of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman, who are facing charges at the East London Magistrate’s Court of discharging a firearm in public, plan to bring an application to dismiss the charges against their clients, citing a lack of evidence.

This application is set to be heard on Wednesday next week.

The state wrapped up its case against the two accused on Thursday calling investigating officer Rodney Swartbooi as its last witness.

Swartbooi testified in court that they were unable to trace the original source of the viral video depicting the alleged firing of the gun by Malema.

He also told the court that he cannot factually state that the gun fired was a real one or not.

During cross-examination, the investigating officer was told that there was a possibility that the video may have been manipulated as the source cannot be traced.

The defence further stated that the firearm in question was not even at Sisa Dukashe Stadium when the incident happened, but in Johannesburg.

