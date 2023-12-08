Judgement expected in Phala Phala farm theft bail application

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Magistrate Predeshni Ponnan is this morning expected to deliver judgment in the bail application of the alleged mastermind of a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Imanuwela David and two co-accused, siblings Florianah and Ndlilinasho Joseph, are facing charges of robbery and theft of over $ 580 000 from the farm in February 2020.

David is facing an additional charge of money laundering.

Both the state and the defence are expected to make their closing arguments on the bail application by accused number one Imanuwela David at the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

Investigating officer Colonel Ludi Schnelle is opposing bail, arguing that the accused does not have a stable address.

The defence, however said it will not be in the interest of justice if the accused is denied bail.

The defence has said the state is succumbing to political pressure as the crime happened in 2020 but was only investigated in August 2022.

