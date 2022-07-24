The President of the South African Football Association Danny Jordaan has congratulated Banyana Banyana for becoming the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions.

Banyana Banyana beat Morocco two-one at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday night.

This is the team’s sixth attempt to win the tournament.

Jordaan says Banyana Banyana have made the country proud.

“There’s no doubt here that the best team won on the night. Congratulations Banyana and Desire Ellis, the captain and many of the players who really shone in this tournament.”

“They are the supreme champions and team on the continent. So, we are tremendously happy and proud and as they go home and take the trophy home and many other medals, these are all special achievements, so it’s the best moment in the history of women’s football in our continent,” adds Jordaan.

Banyana Banyana crowned champions of Africa at the WAFCON 2022:

Jordaan has given the assurance that Banyana Banyana will get their R400 000 incentive each on their return from from Morocco.

He says the team deserves recognition after its excellent performance in the tournament.

“We are gonna honour the commitment. Don’t worry about that, I will sit down with the captain and speak to her when they come back. They deserve the R400 000 and we are going to work hard to give them even more.”

WAFCON Final | Messages of support for Banyana: