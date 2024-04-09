Banyana miss out on Olympics after draw with Nigeria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Banyana Banyana will not be going to the Olympics this year after a draw with Nigeria at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Banyana went into the clash with a one goal deficit, the draw handing the Super Falcons the advantage over the two legs of the qualifier.

The Super Falcons will now head to the Olympics, being one of two African teams at the Games.

In the other Olympic qualifier, Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses will host Zambia’s Copper Queens in Rabat in their second leg with the North Africans having a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.