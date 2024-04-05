Banyana look to continue recent dominance over Super Falcons

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Banyana Banyana are hoping to continue with their recent dominance over the Super Falcons of Nigeria. Banyana Banyana will face a tricky Nigeria in the first leg of the final round of the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Abuja this evening.

The match will be staged at the KMO Abiola Stadium and kicks off at 6pm.

In the two most recent meetings, Banyana managed to score six goals against the Super Falcons which includes a 4-2 in the final of the Aisha Buhari Cup in 2021 in Nigeria’s own backyard.

A year later they beat them 2-1 in the group stage of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Banyana Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis admits that they are facing a difficult hurdle.

“We are two games away and it’s going be the toughest games because having missed out in 2020, them having missed out in 2008 you got to give Nigeria the respect. They have won the AFCON so many times, so a very very good side. I still cross them as one of the best teams around, they did really well at the World Cup, so we are not going to take anything for granted but we have to be at our absolute best to get a result from this game.”

We wish our Queens @Banyana_Banyana all the best tonight as they take on Nigeria. Abashwe bana baba bal**#BanyanaBanyana ⚽🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/YCAejEhxvN — Simphiwe (@Simphiwe_Dludlu) April 5, 2024

Making a welcome return to the team is Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane. The 31-year-old Italian-based midfielder last played for the national team in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, being sidelined due to an injury.

Jane believes her much needed experience will come in handy.

“It feels good to be back with the team, it’s been a long journey of recovering but all that is behind me now and I’m more focused on getting back with the team, on making sure that the experience that I gained over the years, I’m able to share with the other players. We’ve got a mandate to qualify for the Olympics in Paris later this year, so I think that’s what we are focusing on, that’s what we working on as a team. We know the qualities that we have amongst ourselves, so we will try to put that together in making sure that we succeed.”