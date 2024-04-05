Nigeria beat Banyana Banyana 1-0

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nigeria beat South Africa one-nil in the first leg of the Paris Olympic Qualifier played in Abuja at the MKO Abiola stadium in scorching conditions.

The Super Falcons converted a penalty in the 42nd minute through Rasheedat Ajibade, after a foul by Noko Matlou inside the box.

🏁 FULL TIME! in Abuja 📍 Nigeria 🇳🇬 1-0 South Africa 🇿🇦 Rasheedat Ajibade 43′ First leg ✅ Still to come, second leg in Pretoria on April 9! Abuja, thanks for your support! 📱#SoarSuperFalcons| #NGARSA| #CAFWCQ| #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/gsqytQuIfg — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) April 5, 2024

That match kicked off at 6pm and was not broadcast due to issues outside of the SABC’s control.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday, at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane.

Banyana Banyana will need to overturn the one goal deficit to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic games.