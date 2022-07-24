There’s a celebratory mood in South Africa as Banyana Banyana became the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions.

This after beating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday night.

Members of the public have been paying tribute to the Banyana Banyana after the team’s historic win.

Banyana Banyana crowned champions of Africa at the WAFCON 2022

Some messages from fans:

*”I just want to say halala halala to Banyana Banyana and to Desire Ellis. They are real fighters. They made us proud.”

*”South African women are champions. They were are organised. They played systematically. It was exciting. They had a tough opponent, but they really played.”

*”Follow Banyana Banyana, because they will never disappoint you. I have been trusting them even before they played and knew that they were going to win that game. Viva Banyana Banyana viva.”

Banyana Banyana striker Hildah Magaia scored twice as they claimed their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFON) title.

Magaia’s two goals came in the space of eight minutes as she tapped home from close range in the 63rd minute and added a second in the 71st from a similar position.

A lapse in concentration saw Banyana Banyana give away possession to allow Morocco to pull a goal back in the 80th minute through their English-born striker, Rosella Ayane.

It set up a nervy finish, which included nine minutes of added time, in front of a capacity crowd in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

It was South Africa’s first title after having finished runners-up five times, including the last edition in 2018.

Morocco were playing in their first final and will be heading with Banyana Banyana to next year’s Women’s World Cup along with the two beaten semi-finalists, Nigeria and Zambia.