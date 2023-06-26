The Western Cape Mobility Department, the police, and the National Prosecuting Authority have agreed to form a joint task team to deal with taxi-related violence.

Provincial Minister Ricardo Mackenzie recently met with the two entities to discuss recent taxi-related shooting incidents across the province.

He said, “There have been over 500 taxi-related incidents, including murders and attempted murders, between 2019 and 2022. Mackenzie believes that, through the task team, they will be able to ensure that incidents are prioritized in terms of resources. He also emphasized that only successful convictions will stop or significantly reduce violent incidents in the taxi industry.”

