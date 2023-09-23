The South African Police Service (SAPS) says there will be heightened police visibility this long weekend to ensure the safety and security of everyone in the country.

Regular roadblocks, including stop and search operations, will be conducted.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says criminals and those who transgress will feel the full wrath of the law.

“Police across the country will continue to stamp the authority of the state when responding to serious and violent crime, especially aggravated armed robberies in anticipation of the busy long weekend. Through the heightened police visibility and intelligence-driven operations, criminals will continue to feel the full wrath of the law,” adds Mathe.

Meanwhile, Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie has urged all road users to take extra care on the roads this heritage long weekend.

He says long weekends usually mean increased volumes of vehicles on the road and a higher risk of fatal traffic crashes.

Mackenzie says there will be a zero-tolerance approach to reckless and inconsiderate driver behaviour, speeding, fatigued drivers, unroadworthy vehicles and the use of alcohol on the roads.

“Our Western Cape Traffic Law Enforcement officers who are on duty 24/7 every single day of the year are being deployed this weekend to heighten visibility on all major routes and manage the flow of traffic leaving and entering the province.”