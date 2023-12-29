More than 200 people have lost lives on Gauteng’s roads

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 200 people have lost their lives on Gauteng’s roads since the beginning of the festive season.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane says speeding, unsafe overtaking and reckless and negligent driving were some of the contributory factors to the fatalities.

He says last night they arrested a motorist for driving at a speed of 174 kilometres per hour on the M1 freeway in Johannesburg.

Maremane says they will continue to intensify law enforcement operations ahead of the New Year’s celebrations.

“Our province continues to experience rainfall and the roads may be wet and slippery, therefore, we call upon motorists to be extremely cautious when driving. Our traffic officers will be on the ground to counter lawlessness and reckless behavior.”

Monitoring traffic on Gauteng roads:

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Mobility department says 31 people have died on the province’s roads over the past week.

Spokesperson Rebecca Campbell says seventeen of the victims were pedestrians while the others lost their lives in crashes.

“As the roads get busy again, we are urging everyone to take care and remember the simple actions that can save your life. Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your judgment. So, please never drink and drive. If you plan to drink, find a safer way to get home. If you are driving, always buckle up and ensure that everyone else in your vehicle is buckled up, even on short trips.”