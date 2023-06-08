The Western Cape Mobility Minister, Ricardo Mackenzie, says the death of the Chairperson of the Paarl Taxi Alliance is a blow to transport in the area.

52-year-old Siyabulela Mandyoli was shot and killed in what police suspect is a taxi-related incident.

Mackenzie says they will support the investigation into the matter.

“The perpetrators of this ruthless crime must not be allowed to get away with it. Our mobility department officials are supporting the official investigation by the police and priority engagement with the minibus taxi industry. I urge all role players to prioritise the safety of the community. People need to get to work safely, children need to get to school safely. This is my number one priority.”

Calls for calm

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Industry (Santaco) in the province has called for calm following Mandyoli’s killing.

Regional Santaco Chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, says the killing has robbed the industry of a leader who was working hard to eradicate violence in the industry.

“He was a key figure that led to the re-opening of the B97 route that operated from Paarl to Bellville after a deadly conflict that led to the closure of the route. As Santaco, we convey our deepest condolences to his family. We call on our members who might have information to assist law enforcement agencies so that the killers can be arrested and brought to justice. We appeal to our operators to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.”

-Additional reporting by Thandiswa Mawu