Western Cape Mobility Minister, Ricardo Mackenzie, has called on motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads following a crash that killed five children on the N1 near Brackenfell last night.

Six others were injured when the car collided with a barrier between Brackenfell Boulevard and the R300 off-ramp.

The driver of the car has since been arrested on charges of culpable homicide.

Mackenzie has sent his condolences to the affected families.

“I’m so sad that we once again lost little angels in a bakkie crash. These children still had their future ahead of them. The cause of the crash is not known at this stage and authorities are investigating. I urge everyone using our roads to be extra vigilant. Please do not speed; stop and rest when tired and do not use a cellphone while driving,” says Mackenzie.

