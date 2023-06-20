Dams supplying the Western Cape have reached the 90 percent mark. This follows heavy rainfall that lashed the province in the last few days.

Water and Sanitation Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa says while rains are welcome, they have left many communities devastated.

Mavasa says two people have lost their lives as a result of the flooding brought on by torrential rain.

“It’s the first time that this system reaches this capacity at this time of the year in the past nine years. We would like as a department to call on members of the public to be cautious in the heavy rains. All our infrastructure in the province, there’s none has shown any damage but we are continuing audits on structures as the rainfall continues.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents of the Spookie Town informal settlement in Rawsonville in the Western Cape are sheltering in a local church hall after the Smalblaar River broke its banks, flooding the area.

Over 300 families have been evacuated after heavy rains lashed the province since last week. Humanitarian relief efforts are under way.

More details in video below: