KZN disaster management teams assist storm-affected families

The Harry Gwala District Municipality in the south of KwaZulu-Natal has sent disaster management teams to assist families affected by heavy rains, strong winds and hail on Sunday and Monday.

About 128 people from 32 households are affected in areas including Umgungundlovu.

Municipal spokesperson Ndabezitha Tenza says officials are on the ground distributing aid.

“We have provided disaster relief materials to the affected households. Our relief materials include blankets, mattresses and plastic rolls. The disaster management team is still on the ground conducting the damage assessment. Once the assessment report is completed, the municipality will be able to decide the way forward on this matter,” says Tenza.

