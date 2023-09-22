Joburg Water says it’s monitoring problematic water systems closely. The utility outlined a myriad of water woes that remain. It says there are still some dry taps in the Illovo and Sandton areas but some residents in low-lying areas will still get water.

In other parts of Johannesburg, like southern Johannesburg which is sitting at 22% of water capacity, water levels may only normalise sometime next week.

Joburg Water says it relies on levels from the Bulk Supplier and in this regard, the Commando system that includes Brixton Tower and the Brixton reservoir is particularly vulnerable.

It says the tower is being closed at certain times to build up extra suppliers and the system should return to normal by mid-next week.

Earlier on Friday, the utility gave an update on two hospitals affected in that area – the Helen Joseph Hospital and Rahima Moosa mother and child system.

Dr. Gideon Groenewald, an independent geologist and geohydrologist, discusses the water situation with SABC’s Francis Herd.

No act of sabotage

Johannesburg Water has ruled out any acts of sabotage relating to water disruptions. It says water consumption is currently high, which is outstripping supply – and it is therefore struggling to cope with demand.

The challenges were compounded by an electrical fault and power trip at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Water Purification plant – earlier this week.

This as the taps in multiple communities have run dry.

Water Crisis | Joburg Water rules out acts of sabotage