Scores of people in the south of Johannesburg will be without water and electricity until further notice. This is due to theft and vandalism at its Orlando substation.

City Power says the station’s batteries and linkages were taken, causing feeder jumpers to be broken.

Places already affected by the water outage include Mondeor, Southgate, Meredale, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Southdale, Mondeor and Nasrec.

City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena, “The trip we suspect is caused by the acts of thefts and vandalism at Orlando substation, the team is on site basically investigating the extend of the damage and will communicate more information later in due calls. Unfortunately, this will affect the pumping of water at Rand Water substation at Eikenhof substation. So we are communicating with the colleagues, especially those at Joburg water, because of it means several residents of Joburg may start to feel the water pressure getting lower, especially going in the afternoon and probably in the evening.”