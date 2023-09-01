A metro police contingent has been deployed to the fire-ravaged building in the Johannesburg CBD.

More than 70 people including 12 children were killed and more 60 others injured after the blaze ripped through the five-storey building on Thursday morning.

More than a dozen JMPD officers have been keeping a close eye on the building overnight, to ensure that no one attempts to enter.

Rolls of barbed wire have also been put up around the vicinity of the entire building.

According to the City of Johannesburg, family members who wish to identify their loved ones should have their original Identity Document, ID of the deceased or birth certificate if the deceased is a child.

If the deceased is a foreign national, a passport, asylum seeker certificate, or a letter from their country of origin, confirming who the deceased is and to whom the remains should be handed over to is needed.

All the bodies have been taken to the Diepkloof Mortuary in Soweto.

VIDEO: President Cyril Ramaphosa conducts a site visit to Joburg CBD fire scene:

