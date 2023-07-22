The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says officers will remain stationed in the CBD to redirect traffic, around the area which was affected by the underground gas explosion on Wednesday.

Several roads including a portion of Lilian Ngoyi, formerly Bree Street, have been blocked off to traffic following the explosion. One person was killed and 48 others injured. Of the injured people, only three remain in hospital.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, “Vehicles are being diverted along Plain Street, Rahima Moosa Street and Pritchard Street. JMPD have been deployed to control and alleviate traffic along these alternate routes. Traffic coming from Braamfontein along Simmonds Street is flowing and motorists are advised to be aware of these closures and to use alternate routes provided and officers will continue to monitor the area.”

Meanwhile, legal expert Jim Scholtz believes the family of the deceased man, including those who sustained injuries in the explosion stand good grounds to litigate against City authorities.

34-year-old Joseph Dumisane, a street vendor from Chiwawa in Malawi, died in the explosion