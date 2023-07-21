City of Johannesburg engineers say buildings around the areas of the underground gas explosion are showing no signs of structural damage. During a media briefing this evening they confirmed that the buildings along Lilian Ngoyi street, formerly Bree Street, are structurally intact and are not at risk or collapsing.

However, they say that the street itself is not stable and has since been cordoned off.

Specialist engineer for the City, Johan le-Grange, says, “The buildings itself are all pilled and the foundations are deep down. And they are not affected by the explosion in the centre of the road. So, the cracks that are opening, the cavities for the tunnels are about four metres deep and three metres wide. They differ from top to bottom. So, because of the explosion, some of the side walls are collapsing and we recommend you not to go there because we have seen some cracks open since yesterday and it is one region. So, there is no danger to the buildings and it is 50 metres away from the buildings the crack that is showing movement.”

City of Johannesburg Manager Floyd Brink says the tunnel below Lilian Ngoyi and Loveday Street in the city centre may be at risk of collapsing.

This follows Wednesday’s underground gas explosion that ripped through former Bree street sending taxis and vehicles in the air.

One person was killed and 48 others injured.

Of the injured people only three remain in hospital.

Brink gave an update to the media on Friday.

“Our EMS teams have completed an assessment between Lillian Ngoyi and Loveday streets, however, it was discovered that the tunnel has got some form of structural integrity and is deformed and not stable and may collapse at any given time as a result of movement of crossing of the road specifically towards the CJ Cronje building. This area has now been barricaded for the safety of motorists and pedestrians.”

