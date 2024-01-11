Repairs to Lillian Ngoyi Street has started: Jhb Mayor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has announced that the rehabilitation of Lillian Ngoyi Street, formerly Bree Street, has officially commenced.

This follows the underground gas explosion that ripped through a portion of the street in July last year. It was revealed that methane gas was the cause of the explosion. One person was killed as a result of the explosion and 48 others were injured.

Mayor Gwamanda was speaking during a media briefing in Braamfontein to outline the rehabilitation programme of the street.

“As of today, we have a contractor on site who has been appointed to conduct the following: The excavation and removal of the rubble and damaged infrastructure. The demolition and removal of the service tunnels. The construction and replacement of the tunnels and infrastructure. The installation of modern health and safety structures to mitigate the risks of similar incidents in the future.”

#JoburgLIVE WATCH: Joburg Mayor provides the media with the latest update on the July 2023 #JoburgExplosion incident along Lillian Ngoyi Street #CoJEvents 👇🏾https://t.co/V2D2H2lLFS ^GZ https://t.co/uA718EzBGr pic.twitter.com/KURBeuJcBJ — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) January 11, 2024