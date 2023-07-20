Anglican Archbishop of Southern Africa and President of the SA Council of Churches Thabo Makgoba says an urgent investigation to quickly determine the safety of buildings and the safety of people to live in Joburg city centre is necessary.

This follows the blast and road collapse in Bree street last night, now known as Lilian Ngoyi, in which one person was killed and at least eight others were injured.

Makgoba says the incident reminds him of a warning he was given, about five years ago.

He has extended his condolences to deceased’s family and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“I join those who pray for the victims and I call for an urgent investigation as to the cause of what has happened and particularly, the inspection of buildings in the explosive site, so that we can tell if people can stay there or not, to avoid consequential problems, following this devastating explosion. I recall reading in 2018, Transnet and Sasol, warning about the possibility of such. So, all strength to the Gauteng government and prayers for all that will do this urgent investigation,” says Makgoba.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says they are working on using the fingerprints of the person who died in the suspected gas blast in the Johannnesburg CBD to identify that person

Lesufi says they have obtained the fingerprints to assist in their investigations.

“We have taken the fingerprints of the said individual, that they will assess and analyse. The family members have not been notified. The fingerprints are going through electronic system to track the family of the deceased. There isn’t anyone who has reported anyone missing.”

Joburg CBD Explosion | Law enforcement remains on the ground, crowds dispersed:



Some of the injured people following Wednesday night’s gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD are still being treated at various health facilities.

Thirty-four vehicles, mostly taxis, and several business premises have been damaged.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited some of them at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

“We have here five patients including one pediatric patient who is still being assessed. And in Hillbrow, we had 13 and 10 have been discharged. And three have been transferred to Charlotte Maxeke. At Garden City, we had two and one discharged. One has been admitted. At Mulbarton two patients are still in hospital. All the 24 patients at Southern have been discharged,” Nkomo-Ralehoko explains.

Video: Joburg CBD explosion updates: Hasina Gori