Metro FM is hosting its 17th Music Awards in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday evening.

The awards are returning after a five-year hiatus. 18 categories will be voted for with the popular genre, Amapiano, among them.

Sjava, Big Zulu and DJ Tira are expected to perform at the event.

Metro FM’s Marketing Manager, Sibusiso Gumbi says people can vote for their favourite artists until 9 pm this evening.

Gumbi says, “We’re definitely back with a bang and excitement and we have planned a show that will be a talk of the town. Almost all artists, especially the national established artists are all in Mbombela, we have seen artists arriving since yesterday.”

Metro FM Music Awards take over Mpumalanga:

All roads lead to Mbombela! Get ready for the biggest night in Mzansi’s music calendar, the METRO FM Music Awards 2023! Join us on the 6th of May at Mbombela Stadium from 18:30 for a star-studded line-up. Get your tickets @Computicket NOW from R150 https://t.co/Gsmu9pL8xB… pic.twitter.com/digsu6xE2u — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) May 3, 2023